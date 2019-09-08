Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

NYSE EMR opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $500,140.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock worth $1,574,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,480,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

