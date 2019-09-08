Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives C$54.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.91.

EMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$56.92. The company had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,614. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Emera has a 1-year low of C$38.09 and a 1-year high of C$58.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.20.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emera will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

