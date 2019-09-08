Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $23,992.00 and $38.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00672122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,350,603 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

