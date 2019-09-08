Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.85. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $54.58.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at $812,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $839,989.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 642,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.