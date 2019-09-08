easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 820 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Securities lowered easyJet to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,174.86 ($15.35).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 973.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,551 ($20.27).

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,326 shares of company stock worth $1,285,698 in the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

