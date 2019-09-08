easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 820 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Securities lowered easyJet to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,174.86 ($15.35).
Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 973.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,046.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,551 ($20.27).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.