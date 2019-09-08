East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.47 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post sales of $424.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.90 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $395.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Catherine Zhou bought 2,512 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 25,840 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 170.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 681,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

