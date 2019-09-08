e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Down 30.3% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 57.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $841,083.00 and $13.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00673219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,914,542 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,029 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.