Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.64. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 97.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 138.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

