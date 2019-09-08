Dynamic Price Up 19% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market cap of $563,312.00 and $13,067.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,438.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.01732924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.02935492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00673219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00741736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00460777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,782,767 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,767 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

