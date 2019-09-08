Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

RDY opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $15,799,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,470,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 283,975 shares during the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

