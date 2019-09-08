Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.21-2.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.21-2.37 EPS.

NYSE:DCI opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 27.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

