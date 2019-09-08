Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Danske initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

DOCU traded up $10.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. 25,726,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,447. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $615,076.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,988 shares of company stock worth $28,915,981 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 12.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at $194,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

