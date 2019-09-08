DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,676,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,391,000 after acquiring an additional 734,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $9,510,158.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $52,497,577.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,913,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,936. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. DISH Network Corp has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.