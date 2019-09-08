Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 54.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $39,621.00 and $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 54.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00586800 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005051 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.