Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

