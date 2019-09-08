Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 572,572 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,923. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

