Deutsche Bank Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €119.48 ($138.93).

Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €99.54.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

