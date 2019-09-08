DeltaChain Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $7,919.00 and $39.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00319335 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00049692 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006924 BTC.

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

DeltaChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

