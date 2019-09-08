Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 64,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 28,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 5,264,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

