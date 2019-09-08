DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $983.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001912 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $983.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003795 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Kucoin, Coindeal, RightBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

