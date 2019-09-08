Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Dean Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Dean Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE:DF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Dean Foods has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dean Foods by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

