Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $16,192.00 and $31.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003674 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001998 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 38,724,717 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

