DAEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $865,121.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $865,121.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.04374371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

