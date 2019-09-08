DA Davidson Trims First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Target Price to $22.00

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James lowered First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, FIG Partners raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 312,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,319. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $190.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Corvid Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $24,224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,951,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,430,000 after purchasing an additional 963,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

