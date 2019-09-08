Cybg’s (CYBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybg (LON:CYBG) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 170 ($2.22).

CYBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective (down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Cybg in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cybg from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 341 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 223.54 ($2.92).

Get Cybg alerts:

Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 131.45 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 340.20 ($4.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 187.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have bought 271 shares of company stock valued at $45,017 in the last 90 days.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.