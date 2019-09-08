CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $101,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Correction

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.