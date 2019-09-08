Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.23 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.59. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, insider Thomas Bernard Gallagher, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $25,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

