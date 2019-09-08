CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 20.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CSX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,580. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

