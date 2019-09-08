Crystal Clear Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $15,864.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,423,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.