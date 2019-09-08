CrowdWiz (WIZ) Achieves Market Cap of $43,510.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $43,510.00 and $5.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006913 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,314,590 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

