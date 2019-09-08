Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $390,000.00. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $29.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.35 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 431,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.