Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Brokerages expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.50 million and the lowest is $390,000.00. Crispr Therapeutics posted sales of $560,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $29.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.35 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 431,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.