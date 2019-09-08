Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,349. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $356.12 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.75. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

