Cowen Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $214.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $200.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.37.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded up $14.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.