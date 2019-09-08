Cowen Cuts Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Price Target to $14.00

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BREW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

