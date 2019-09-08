Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $762.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00215613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.01299084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00087586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

