Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corecivic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corecivic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Corecivic has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corecivic’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 276.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 104.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 1,575.5% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.