Consensus Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Consensus has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00147730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.38 or 0.99285736 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

