Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) PT Raised to $29.00 at Mizuho

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 103,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,939. The firm has a market cap of $271.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 7,303.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $82,098.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

