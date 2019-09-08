Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Stuart Irving Sells 95,650 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) insider Stuart Irving sold 95,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.18 ($10.76), for a total transaction of A$1,451,584.40 ($1,029,492.48).

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14. Computershare Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$14.18 ($10.06) and a fifty-two week high of A$20.80 ($14.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of A$16.96.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

