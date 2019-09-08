Computacenter (LON:CCC) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,450 ($18.95).

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCC. Barclays raised shares of Computacenter to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,389.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,247.14. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,544 ($20.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

