Comparing Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) and Triple-S Management (OTCMKTS:GTS)

Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CFIN) and Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Triple-S Management pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Citizens Financial does not pay a dividend. Triple-S Management pays out -3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Triple-S Management 1.17% 3.63% 1.11%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A Triple-S Management 1.17% 3.63% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial and Triple-S Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Triple-S Management $3.00 billion 0.14 -$63.31 million ($1.47) -12.56

Citizens Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triple-S Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Triple-S Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Citizens Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Triple-S Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple-S Management has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triple-S Management beats Citizens Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides ancillary health insurance products. It also offers administrative services to medical professionals involved in providing on-site treatment to patients in community settings. The company offers group ancillary insurance products, including group dental, group vision, and group life insurance; and individual ancillary insurance products, such as individual dental and individual vision insurance to the senior market. Citizens Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities. It also provides various life, accident, disability, and health and annuity insurance products primarily to individuals; and property and casualty insurance products comprising commercial multi-peril package, personal package, commercial auto, hospital malpractice, commercial liability, and commercial property for small to medium size accounts. The company markets and distributes its products through a network of internal sales force, direct mail, independent brokers and agents, telemarketing staff, traditional media, and digital media, as well as e-commerce. It holds rights to the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands, and Anguilla. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

