Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) vs. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (NYSE:RYSMF) Head to Head Analysis

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 3.17 -$13.44 million $0.32 45.47 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -4.37% 1.37% 1.00% Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA N/A N/A -309.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 2 1 2 0 2.00 Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA has a beta of -140.26, suggesting that its share price is 14,126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA

Royal Standard Minerals Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire or merge with assets or businesses that maximize value for shareholders. Previously, the company was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. Royal Standard Minerals Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

