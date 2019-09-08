Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. Bank of America lowered Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.38.

CMA opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

