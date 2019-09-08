Coin Lion Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $199.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market cap of $390,210.00 and approximately $199.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.01292235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00087023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017178 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

