Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Set at $76.00 by Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given a $76.00 price objective by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $77.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $67,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $94,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,504 shares of company stock worth $2,745,807. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,207,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $457,298,000 after purchasing an additional 482,575 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

