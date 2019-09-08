CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.87% of CMS Energy worth $142,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,030.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.10.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

