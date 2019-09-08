CloakCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,583.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $12,583.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00067889 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,334,962 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

