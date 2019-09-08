Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. CIBC raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 320,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,189. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.60. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,711.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.