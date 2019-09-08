Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

NYSE C traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $65.97. 10,323,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

