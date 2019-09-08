Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $321,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,519.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,773,558.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,418 shares of company stock worth $7,198,251 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 3,257,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,928. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

